About this show

From Academy Award-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's acclaimed The Brother/Sister Plays, the Performing Arts Department at Eastern is proud to present The Brothers Size, directed and co-choreographed by Dr. DeRon S. Williams.

In the sweltering heat of the Louisiana Bayou, Ogun Size tenuously reunites with his brother Oshoosi, who has recently been released from prison. When Oshoosi's charismatic former cellmate Elegba arrives, the two brothers find themselves on a collision course with fate in this unflinching and tender exploration of the complicated bonds of brotherhood. This haunting, humorous, and heartbreaking tour de force magnifies the struggle for freedom and the need to belong. It also probes sexuality, coming of age, and the bonds of family through the use of poetry, music, movement, and Yoruba mythology.