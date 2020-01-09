About this show

In Pike St., Nilaja Sun vividly brings to life three generations of a Puerto Rican family on New York's Lower East Side. Evelyn, a mother struggling to hold her life together with both grace and humor as she cares for her immobilized daughter and supports her womanizing father, relies on money from her brother who is serving abroad in Afghanistan. When he comes home, suffering from PTSD, Evelyn fights for her family's healing, redemption, and survival in the face of a threatening storm — both natural and man-made.