About this show

I Am My Own Wife is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about survival and identity under the cloak of World War II Germany. A tour de force performance, in the vein of Long Wharf Theatre favorites An Iliad and Satchmo at the Waldorf, I Am My Own Wife tells the inspiring true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf. As an openly transgender woman, she bravely survives both the Nazi and Communist regimes of East Germany with her unique mix of strength, savvy, and grace. This powerful and life-affirming masterpiece — in its first major revival in a decade — will leave you speechless.

Mason Alexander Park is cast as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, the singular performer in I Am My Own Wife who will embody over 30 characters over the course of each performance.