About this show

Jessica Vosk will join ACT's resident music supervisor, Bryan Perri, for the Broadway Unplugged Series! Vosk played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway for two years, and recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About. Other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story. This season, she will star in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center.