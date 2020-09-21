About this show

**Choose ANY date on the calendar, it doesn't matter, E-Ticket is valid for On Demand viewing anytime between Sept 21- 30

Guest starring Nina West. When Pigs Fly is an over-the-top musical review featuring songs, sketches and hilarious avant garde costume designs. The show tells the story of Howard, who is having trouble producing his fantasy musical review because of constant set backs, a disagreeable cast and technical problems. In addition, he is haunted by the discouraging words of his high school guidance counselor, Miss Roundhole, who told him he would work in the theater “when pigs fly”. As Howard tries to navigates the evening of skits and songs, he learns that the problem isn’t that he has “gone too far,” but instead has not gone far enough. The show commences with an unbelievable drag showgirl finale reminiscent of Beach Blanket Babylon and Ziegfield’s Follies.