About this show

In the year 2050, some run for office. Others run for freedom.

Andres Salazar is running for office. In an America where Latinos are now considered part of the racial majority, he has tough decisions to make. Will identifying himself as a Mexican American help or hinder him on Election Day? Will denying part of his identity be worth the potential political benefits?

As the campaign forces his mother and daughter to face their own questions of culture and identity, a mysterious stranger arrives. Searching for freedom and running from the law, his appearance jeopardizes everything the family holds dear.

On the brink of our upcoming presidential election, this suspenseful thriller grapples with the future consequences of our policies today and the true cost of the American dream.