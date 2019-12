About this show

Based on the best-selling, award-winning novel by Natalie Babbitt, Tuck Everlasting is the beautiful and evocative tale of 11-year-old Winnie Foster, a free spirit who longs for adventure. When she meets the Tuck family and discovers they hold the secret to everlasting life, she faces an extraordinary choice: return to her own family or join the Tucks for eternity.