About this show

Now in their 78th year, The Player's Guild at the Festival Playhouse presents "Trick or Treat" October 11 - 27, playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Something centuries old lives beneath a Salem Farms bed and breakfast! Tickets $17 FriSat; $15 Sun. 303-422-4090 or online at www.festivalplayhouse.com - The Festival Playhouse, 5665 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80002 Age appropriate for all; come in costume and win a prize.