About this show

The trials of the Scottboro Boys, the two Supreme Court verdicts they produced, and the international uproar over their treatment helped fuel the rise of the civil rights movement later in the 20th century, and left a lasting imprint on the nation's legal and cultural landscape. From Kander & Ebb, the songwriting team that brought you Cabaret and Chicago, The Scottsboro Boys is a modern masterpiece that explores the infamous 1930s Scottsboro Case in which a group of young African-American men are falsely accused of a terrible crime. Humorous and haunting, this musical tells the story that ultimately sparked the civil rights movement.