The Nutcracker Sweet – a one-hour version of our family favorite with all the best, most critical selections. Every performance features magical gust artists, interactive activities, and fun for the whole family! A new twist on the holiday tradition streamed straight to your favorite device!

Friday, December 11, 2020 at 6:30pm with Chase O’Connell and Beckanne Sisk of Ballet WestSaturday, December 12, 2020 at 1pm* with John Lam and Nina Matiashvili of Boston BalletSaturday, December 12, 2020 at 6:30pm with Chase O’Connell and Beckanne Sisk of Ballet WestSunday, December 13, 2020 at 1pm* with Chase O’Connell and Beckanne Sisk of Ballet WestSunday, December 13, 2020 at 6:30pm with John Lam and Nina Matiashvili of Boston Ballet

December 12 at 1pm and December 13 at 1pm Streaming will feature interactive Nutcracker Sweet Tea activities for the whole family!