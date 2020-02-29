About this show

Jazz and chamber music are gracefully intertwined by Reverso, a collaboration between American trombonist Ryan Keberle and Paris-based pianist Frank Woeste, that traces its overlapping musical inspiration to early 20th-century French composers Maurice Ravel and those collectively known as Les Six. Keberle and Woeste, both talented composers, conceived Reverso through support from a French-American Jazz Exchange grant. They are joined by the talents of Erik Friedlander on cello and Jimmy MacBride on drum.