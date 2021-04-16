About this show

Come along on the misadventures of bright-eyed, big-hearted Jacqueline Marie Butler! When Jacqueline is suddenly uprooted from her protective, middle-class lifestyle in 1960s Queens, New York, and dropped into a progressive, predominantly Jewish private school in Greenwich Village, comical confusion and plenty of chaos ensues. Lively and poignant — and punctuated with the irresistible sound of Motown — Queens Girl in the World tells the tale of one young woman's journey through those awkward feelings of adolescence, to a time of self-discovery at the onset of our nation's civil rights movement!