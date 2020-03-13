About this show

Ethel's Documerica is a multimedia concert that melds multiple-screen video projections with original music by some of today's top composers, performed with electrifying virtuosity by the indie-classical quartet Ethel. The projections showcase evocative imagery from "Project Documerica," a massive archive of photographs commissioned by the Environmental Protection Agency in the 1970s, soon after the agency was established in the wake of elevated concern about environmental pollution. Through new music, Ethel explores this compelling snapshot of a tumultuous era that powerfully connects to today's environmental and social issues.