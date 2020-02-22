About this show

Master storyteller, musician, and poet David Gonzalez enchants family audiences with colorful tales from the Caribbean, South America, Spain, and the Bronx. "It's a very active, bilingual, participatory show with a lot of humor," says Gonzalez. Told in English, the stories are sprinkled with contextual Spanish words so that young audiences can repeat and retain their sound and meaning. Gonzalez offers genuine entertainment and an educational introduction to the marvelous literature, folklore, and rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world. This family theater performance — best suited for ages 6 and older — features memorable characters, fantastic plots, and positive messages for the whole family.