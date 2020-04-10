About this show

Featuring gorgeous gospel music, this stunning coming-of-age drama was created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight)

Pharus doesn't fit in at The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. Despite embodying the strong, ethical morals the school seeks to ingrain in its black students, being gay has made him an outsider within its hallowed halls. But this year, his talent and perseverance have paid off with a chance to lead the prestigious choir, a position where he may finally shake the dogged bullying by his fellow classmates. Featuring gorgeous gospel music, you'll want to raise your voice and cheer as one student boldly stands up to the traditions that seek to silence his voice.

This soaring coming-of-age musical drama was the Broadway debut of Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), whose deeply human storytelling illuminates the chaotic collision of masculinity, tradition and self-discovery on the path to adulthood.