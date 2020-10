About this show

Being Here is truly the new modern-day theater experience; we invite audiences to connect with powerful monologues, personally written or selected by talented Denver-based artists, as they express their perspectives on real-world challenges we all face today. These stories will be told by James Brunt, Sydnee Fullmer, Adrienne Martin-Fullwood, Michael Gurshtein, Todd Kadtke, Michal Meyer, Rekha Ohal, Erin Slimak, Artie Thompson and Lisa Young.