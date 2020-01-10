About this show

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from the time-tested, 2,000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville. Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful but slow-witted courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors, and a showgirl or two. Broadway's greatest farce and one of the funniest musicals ever written.