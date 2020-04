About this show

CHICAGO REVIVAL Book by: Billie Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer Lyrics by: Billie Joe Armstrong Directed by: Halena Kays Music directed by: Zachary Stevenson Exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post 9/11 world, borne along by Green Day’s electrifying score. “Invigorating and ultimately as moving!” – The New York Times.