About this show

The award-winning Impro Theatre kicks off 2020 with the weeklong Winterfest, its 4th annual international improv festival celebrating the art of narrative improvisation around the world.

Winterfest showcases some of the best genre and narrative improv talent from the US and around the world. The festival features 19 different shows, 13 specialized improv workshops for all ages and levels, and over 75 international performers.

Highlights include performances and workshops from acclaimed improvisational companies Det Andre Teatret, direct from Oslo, Norway; and Ratas de Dos Patas, Chicago's newest Latinx female sensation! Impro Theatre's Main Company will also perform their rarely seen, acclaimed show Dorothy Parker UnScripted.