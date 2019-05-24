About this show

Bestselling author, comic, and Paralympian Josh Sundquist tracked down all the girls he'd ever tried to date to ask why they rejected him. He shares the results of his semiscientific investigation (and yes, it's a true story) in this one-of-a-kind live performance that blends interactive storytelling with standup comedy. From a disastrous mini-golf date involving a backward prosthetic foot to a misguided "grand gesture" at a Miss America pageant, it's a story about looking for love—or at least a girlfriend—in all the wrong places.