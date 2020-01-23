About this show

There's a door in front of you — are you on the right side? A countdown clock methodically ticks its way towards zero — what happens when time's up? Your heart palpitates, your palms itch — but, do you move? Can you move? In a rare collaboration, four visionary emerging artists co-create an out-of-body theater experience around disassociation: the detachment of the "you" you feel and the "you" we see. Ways to Leave a Body asks, are we our bodies, a kismet match, or are these bodies our unfriendly containers?