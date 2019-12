About this show

See your world with new eyes on a scavenger hunt. Teams of up to six people will tackle tricky, humorous questions about the objects and places discovered. Don't have a team? We'll help you find kindred spirits at the start of the hunt. No knowledge of any hunt location is required--you just need a sharp mind and a good pair of shoes. More than 120,000 hunters served since 1999.

