About this show

Experience the play that has everyone talking—plus the curtain-raiser written especially for A.C.T. by Eno, and refreshments to follow the show. Starring two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (HBO's Veep and Fox's/Netflix's Arrested Development),Wakey, Wakey is a remarkable combination of the everyday and the extraordinary that invites you to share the pleasure, humor, and beautiful mystery of life.