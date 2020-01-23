About this show

"Is it now? I thought I had more time." What if you had just a few more minutes left to live? Obie Award–winning playwright Will Eno (The Realistic Joneses) crafts an intimate comedy drama that takes audiences on a theatrical journey that's surprising, yet familiar.

Experience the play that has everyone talking—plus the curtain-raiser written especially for A.C.T. by Eno, and refreshments to follow the show. Starring two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (HBO's Veep and Fox's/Netflix's Arrested Development), Wakey, Wakey is a remarkable combination of the everyday and the extraordinary that invites you to share the pleasure, humor, and beautiful mystery of life.