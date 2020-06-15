About this show

Trinity Theatre Company will be offering all-ages virtual summer camps starting on June 1st, and running every 2 weeks until the end of August. Show-based summer camp options for youths and teens range from The Magic Treehouse, Beauty and the Beast, the Addams Family and more!

In addition to their established format of show-based virtual theatre camps, TTC is also offering skill-based summer camp options for performers who are looking to grow and go deeper in their art. Such classes for kids include developmental sessions on Building a Character, Creating a Role, and Auditioning for Plays/Musical Theatre, as well as technique-focused classes for teens and adults featuring the Meisner Technique, Stanislavski, Uta Hagen, and more!

Discounts are available for Early Bird registration, Group Discounts (multiple session registration, Sibling discounts). Scholarships are also available.

View ALL sessions and sign up at https://www.trinityttc.org/summer-camp/