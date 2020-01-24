About this show

Qui Nguyen's hilarious, "probably-mostly-true" version of how his parents met and built a life for themselves in a new land. Set in 1975 — just after the fall of Saigon — this epic, award-winning play repurposes pop culture from the last 40 years to tell the story of two Vietnamese refugees who meet in an Arkansas relocation camp before setting out on a rip-roaring road trip across America. Equal parts buddy story, all-American romance, and motorcycle adventure, Vietgone sizzles to a smart, sassy, and raucous hip-hop soundtrack. Each of the four performances at UCLA's state-of-the-art James Bridges Theater will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, distribution on CD, digital download, and online streaming. L.A. Theatre Works' syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the US.