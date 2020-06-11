About this show

On Thursday, June 11, Union Station Summer Sessions kicks off with Mad About Magic, 30 minutes of mind-bending magic featuring top LA magicians performing in the grandeur of the station's waiting area. The event will be headlined by award-winning mentalist and magician Rmax who has appeared on "Masters of Illusions" and is a consultant on "Americans Got Talent: The Champions." Also featured will be Michael Rayner whose postmodern vaudevillian show has been described as "preposterous brilliance" and who has appeared on "America's Got Talent," The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The David Letterman Show," along with Tam Vo, a regular performer at the World-Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

On Facebook and YouTube, the event is hosted by Naz Perez, TV producer, podcaster and on-air personality (Rotten Tomatoes; Los Angeles Dodgers).