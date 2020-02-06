About this show

Cookie Watkins brings more than a celebrity impersonation to her performance. An international touring tribute artist, Cookie has entertained hundreds of thousands of Tina Turner fans around the world. Music has been Cookie's mainstay since Duke Ellington brought her onstage to warble out a few tunes at the ripe age of 14. No stranger to Broadway, Cookie also performed in hit stage musicals like Guys & Dolls, Sweet Charity, and Hair before touring with the original cast of Beehive and Marie Wilson. There is no other Tina Turner impersonator on the planet that comes close. That's why Cookie Watkins was hand selected by Legends in Concert, The Next Best Thing TV show, and many other shows nationwide to be their Tina Turner Tribute Impersonator! She is simply the best! Cookie allows the audience to savor the saucy effects of Tina's "Higher" before a seamless transition to the throaty "Better Be Good to Me" followed by "What's Love Got to Do With It?"