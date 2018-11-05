About this show

Three different women. Three different stories. One common denominator...HIV positive. This one-woman show sheds a light on the lives of these women, the people in their lives, public perception, and what we think we know about HIV. HIV doesn't discriminate. People do. Rahvaunia has created projects for indie films and stage. As an actor, she has appeared on all media platforms — stage, TV, films, and web series, most notably Criminal Minds, Mistresses, Sexless, and School of Hard Knocks. Rahvaunia has a recurring role (Theresa Wood) on the new Shondaland one-hour drama For the People on ABC. Director Jessica Lynn Johnson is a published playwright, recipient of Best National Solo Artist for Whitefire Theatre's Solofest, and founder & CEO of Soaring Solo LLC. Jessica is a full-time director & developer of solo theater having aided in the development of over 60 solo shows (and still going strong)!