About this show

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the Northern California premiere of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her the Moon. This riveting play shares the incredible true story of Jerrie Cobb, a world record-holding female aviator who dreamt of flying among the stars. At the height of the Space Race, Cobb and her female peers in the Mercury 13 program trained to become astronauts, ready to join their male counterparts in space and change history, but they never got the chance. A favorite from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2018 New Works Festival, They Promised Her the Moon will be directed by TheatreWorks Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli.