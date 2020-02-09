About this show

Powerful and poignant, heartfelt and humorous, it's a special one-night-only engagement of film, television, and stage personality Stogie Kenyatta's NAACP Solo Show Award-winning show about African-American artist-activist Paul Robeson, memorializing a great American hero. Robeson — internationally renowned actor, recording artist, concert singer, football player, all-American athlete and Phi Beta Kappa Society laureate at Rutgers University — was witness to the artistic wonders of the Harlem Renaissance and the jazz/bebop era, the horrors of the slave trade, the shame of the Holocaust, McCarthyism, blacklists, racism, and oppression. His life's work celebrates our common humanity as he fought globally for social justice. "Armed with nothing more than the strength of his convictions and his vision of a world where men live as brothers, his message was his life," says Kenyatta. "He shows us that in spite of our differences, we still have more in common than we do in conflict."