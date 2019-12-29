About this show

Powerful and poignant, heartfelt and humorous, it's a special one-night-only engagement of film, television, and stage personality Stogie Kenyatta's NAACP Award-winning solo show about African-American artist and activist Paul Robeson, memorializing a great American hero.

Robeson — internationally renowned actor, recording artist, concert singer, football player, all-American athlete, and Phi Beta Kappa Society laureate at Rutgers University — was witness to the artistic wonders of the Harlem Renaissance and the jazz-bebop era, the horrors of the slave trade, the shame of the Holocaust, McCarthyism, blacklists, racism, and oppression. His life's work celebrates our common humanity as he fought globally for social justice. The World Is My Home – The Life of Paul Robeson had its first performance at the National Civil Rights Museum and has become the No. 1 show on the American college scene, honoring a great American hero.