About this show

Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale is a rediscovery of every kind of hope. When lost things are found. When star-crossed lovers find each other once more. When painful memory gives way to joy. Embrace the path of redemption in this magical romance!

King Leontes, consumed by unwarranted jealous rage, unleashes catastrophic violence upon his loved ones, shattering the royal family and plunging him into deep remorse. But bitter winter's thaw ushers in a spring of regeneration and miraculous forgiveness in William Shakespeare's celebrated romance.