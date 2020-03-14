About this show

Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party, adapted from the 1928 narrative poem by Joseph Moncure March, tells the story of one tragic, decadent night in a NYC apartment shared by Queenie and her menacing lover, Burrs. The couple decides to throw the party to end all parties where Queenie meets a handsome stranger who wants to lure her away. Lust, jealousy, deception, drugs, sex, and violence all play out against the backdrop of Manhattan during the Roaring Twenties and Prohibition, just one year before the Crash of 1929. This darkly brilliant show won a slew of awards and its thrilling, pitch-perfect score has become a modern-day classic. Contains adult situations and language, for mature audiences only. Directed by Kristin Towers-Rowles, music directed by Daniel Koh, and choreographed by Michael Marchak.