What happens when 1880 Western bandits are brought back to life in Azusa, California, by a space alien? E.T. meets the Old West in Sam Shepard's The Unseen Hand, a hilarious yet foreboding sci-fi Western about a trio of legendary cowboys resurrected to help a mutant extraterrestrial free his people from slavery. Called "a sixpack of vintage Shepard" by the New York Times, Shepard's 1969 one-act joins the Odyssey's 50th anniversary "Circa '69" season of significant and adventurous plays that premiered around the time of the company's inception. The evening also includes Shepard's gritty and audacious Killer's Head, a murderer's monologue delivered as he awaits electrocution, performed by a rotating cast of prominent actors including Steve Howey, Dermot Mulroney, and more TBA.