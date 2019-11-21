About this show

From the brilliantly twisted mind of David Sedaris comes a classic tonic for the holidaze. Out of work and options, The Santaland Diaries finds David as he begins his career as an elf in Macy's Santaland during the holiday crunch. Battling throngs of rabid families clamoring towards a drunken Santa to satiate their Christmas fix, David makes do with some hilarious observations on human nature, and an unexpected connection to the holiday spirit.

Add On just for the Holidaze: Linda Libby's HoliGay Storytime — Join the indomitable theater icon Linda Libby after hours for some queer holiday cheer! Grab a drink in Fritz's Lounge and saddle up with Linda fireside as she regales us with readings of holiday stories and songs that put the holly in your holigay!