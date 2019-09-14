About this show

Saturdays & Sundays at noon, this is a fun-for-all-ages improv show now celebrating a nine-year run! The Really Awesome Improv Show features improv games that rely on audience suggestions and participation, very Whose Line Is It Anyway?, but 100% family-friendly, and voted Best Kids' Comedy Show by LA Magazine. There's a rotating cast so you'll see different faces and games each week, and for only $5 it's the best deal in town. Also great for birthday parties, bar and bat mitzvahs, quinceañeras, and family outings!

"Your kids get to act like goofballs. Highly recommended." — Patton Oswalt

"A most impressive, quick on their feet (and wit) troupe." — Tolucan Times