About this show

The Present is inspired by Helder Guimarães's own life experience with quarantine during childhood. Using his signature mind-bending illusions, Guimarães recalls the funny, moving, and ultimately illuminating lessons he learned when he least expected them, and shares this story with us at a time when we need it most.

This new production will take place virtually via Zoom with a maximum of 25 households per show. You will be mailed a sealed mystery package in advance, the contents of which will only be revealed during the course of each performance, as Guimarães' story unfolds. In a unique twist, The Present will provide both a virtual and physical experience, as magic will also take place in your own hands, from the comfort of your own home.