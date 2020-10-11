About this show

The Piano is a fantasy-adventure play written by Clara Hsu, director of Clarion Performing Arts Center in San Francisco Chinatown. It is based on her knowledge and experience as a piano teacher and a child growing up in her father's piano factory. Two students get sucked into the piano. They meet Mr. Hammer, Ms Strings and tour the piano factory of Mr. Ma in 1970's Hong Kong.

The play has turned into a COVID-19 Social Distancing Theater Production, where players ages 10 to 15 rehearsed on Zoom and was filmed one at a time. All the footage is edited together separately, making The Piano a play-movie.

The Piano is a suitable for family and children, and anyone who likes the piano.