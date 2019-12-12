About this show

From the same idiots that brought you last year's production of The Making of the Star Wars Holiday Special: Live!, this year they're bringing the full force of the original trilogy to celebrate the end of the Skywalker saga. A loving tribute and parody, The One Hour Star Wars Trilogy: Live! tells the stories of New Hope (a.k.a. Star Wars for us old folks), The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi in roughly one hour. There will be jokes, toys, a live "trailer" for The Lord of the Rings, ridiculous props and costumes, and general geekiness.