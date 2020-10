About this show

Hungry for some great theater? Moon favorite Michael Patrick Gaffney's award-winning one-man show offers up delicious insights into his complicated and hilarious careers as both a professional actor and a high-end waiter to the stars. Gaff cooks up numerous characters from his past with just the right amount of sauciness, Shakespeare, and a soupçon of self-discovery. Come celebrate one man's journey of a life in the theater.