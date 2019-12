About this show

A vain but beautiful porcelain toy rabbit named Edward is lost by the little girl who adores him. Throughout his long journey home, and with the help of people he meets along the way, he learns what it is to love, what it is to lose that love, and how to find the courage to love again. Based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo, this story of loss and recovery, kindness and compassion, will touch your heart. (For ages 6 and up)