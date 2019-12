About this show

In 2017, a Broadway revival of this classic, can't-look-away drama of human ruthlessness made headlines when Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon were both cast in the lead. In fact, every night they alternated playing manipulative, charming Regina and meek, lost Birdie. In the City Lights production, we'll also be casting two powerhouse actresses to take turns in the roles. Get ready for an incendiary story of Southern siblings who will stop at nothing to make a buck.