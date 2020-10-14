About this show

America's Self-Help Sweetheart, MJ Powers, has built her brand on creating the ultimate guide to the perfect relationship. In real life, her lover Natasha is suing over the personal details in her latest book, her career is on the brink, and it looks like her "ultimate guide" is a jumbled roadmap. A brand new comedy of bad manners, The Law of Attraction explores just how miserable "perfect" really can be.

