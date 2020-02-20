About this show

The Last Ship, the acclaimed new musical starring and with music and lyrics by internationally renowned musician Sting, is coming to San Francisco. This new production of The Last Ship played an acclaimed UK and Ireland tour, followed by a sold-out run in Toronto. An original production first played on Broadway where it earned a Tony Award nomination for Sting's score.

This personal, political, and passionate new musical from multiple Grammy Award winner Sting is an epic account of a family, a community, and a great act of defiance. With original music and lyrics by Sting, The Last Ship also features a few of his best-loved songs, including "Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance." The production, which was initially inspired by Sting's 1991 album The Soul Cages and his own childhood experiences, tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Tyne and Wear, with the closure of the Swan Hunter shipyard and when the last ship sails.