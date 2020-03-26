About this show

The Last Chapter tells the story of highly successful author Samantha, whose wife of nearly 20 years always anonymously wrote the last chapter of her novels until she disappeared from her life...or did she? With longtime hilarious friends and neighbors Jimmy and Doug to help bring Samantha back to the world and a dog trainer wanting to bring just the right pup into Samantha's life, The Last Chapter explores all the words left unsaid, the hard journey to move on and the joy of possibilities. Critics state that "The Last Chapter is sure to be the best LGBTQ play of 2020."