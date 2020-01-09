About this show

When a young woman travels from New York City to an ashram in India to overcome her struggles with mental health, a cheerful guru's lessons provoke reflections on prayer, summer camp, and the role of Judaism in the lives of her late father and his biological mother, a Holocaust survivor he never met. At select moments, the audience is invited to move, chant, and reflect on their own spiritual journeys and identities — the ones we inherit and the ones we make for ourselves. A funny, poignant, lightly interactive solo show about spiritual healing and identity.