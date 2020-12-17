About this show

It's Shelley Fisher, the Down Home Diva, in a musical rock n' roller coaster ride, filled with humor and pathos, served with cornbread and cleavage. Due to overwhelming demand after Shelley's online September event, she's back to close out the year and celebrate Hanukkah. The longest-running musical solo show in America is coming straight to your screen for one night only, with all proceeds supporting the Keep Our Doors Open Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Campaign.

"Shelley Fisher rips the roof off with her bluesy, ballsy, autobiographical one-woman show — while ripping at the heart strings of her packed houses. Fisher's story of a good little southern Jewish girl with big rock and roll dreams gets fueled by 17 show-stopping numbers co-written with renowned hit makers, Kenny Hirsch (I've Never Been To Me, No One In The World), Harold Payne (Bobby Womack, Snoop Dogg) and Steve Rawlins ('I Wanna Win a Grammy Before I Am A Granny;' arranger for The Emmys, Grammys). Huffington Post