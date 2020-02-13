About this show

"A blaze of pure mass appeal...a winning, ear-catching pop score." — New York Times

Based on the beloved cult film of the same name, the 10-time Tony Award-nominated musical The Full Monty is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (The Band's Visit) cooks up an electrifying book and score that rocks with soul and still has plenty of heart. Right to the end, everyone will be cheering on this misfit group of men as they shed their inhibitions and exhibit their naked drive to achieve their goal.