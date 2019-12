About this show

André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter, Anne, and her husband, Antoine. Or was André an engineer, whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can't find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he's losing control. Featuring acclaimed actor Alfred Molina (Frida, An Education, Enchanted April) in a tour-de-force role that will captivate audiences and leave you breathless.